Decline in WV’s active COVID-19 cases continues

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State is continuing to drop. As of Friday, May 21, the number is listed at 5,791 active cases. So far, a total of 151,172 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials are also reporting 285 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to a total of 159,735 cases throughout the pandemic. The WV DHHR says 228 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 79 are in the ICU and 33 are on ventilators.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of May 21, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says a total of 1,790 variant cases have been confirmed in the Mountain State. The total includes 1,545 cases of the U.K. Variant, five cases of the South African Variant, eight cases of the Brazilian Variant and 232 cases of the California Variant.

Health officials also say three more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 60-year-old female from Fayette County, and 86-year-old female from McDowell County and a 74-year-old female from Gilmer County.

The state has received a total of 2,870,079 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.53% and a cumulative rate of 5.11%

The WV DHHR says 863,861 West Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and of those, 711,411 eligible people in the Mountain State are now fully vaccinated. Anyone in the state who has not received a shot yet and needs help finding where to get one can contact 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov.

West Virginia County Alert System Map for May 21, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Nicholas County remains the only county in red. Counties listed as orange include Mercer , Mingo, Lincoln, Clay, Braxton, Webster, Randolph, Hampshire, Wetzel, Pleasants and Wirt counties.

The map shows Wayne, Putnam, Raleigh, Morgan and Berkeley counties in gold. Yellow counties include Mineral, Marion, Harrison, Tyler, Ritchie, Jackson, Boone and Greenbrier counties.

The remaining of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,469), Berkeley (12,540), Boone (2,096), Braxton (965), Brooke (2,204), Cabell (8,770), Calhoun (362), Clay (534), Doddridge (611), Fayette (3,482), Gilmer (872), Grant (1,278), Greenbrier (2,841), Hampshire (1,883), Hancock (2,823), Hardy (1,550), Harrison (5,837), Jackson (2,158), Jefferson (4,654), Kanawha (15,136), Lewis (1,241), Lincoln (1,513), Logan (3,177), Marion (4,510), Marshall (3,492), Mason (2,025), McDowell (1,581), Mercer (4,962), Mineral (2,891), Mingo (2,637), Monongalia (9,277), Monroe (1,149), Morgan (1,205), Nicholas (1,792), Ohio (4,255), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (933), Pocahontas (665), Preston (2,915), Putnam (5,232), Raleigh (6,898), Randolph (2,698), Ritchie (725), Roane (644), Summers (829), Taylor (1,237), Tucker (534), Tyler (729), Upshur (1,899), Wayne (3,140), Webster (505), Wetzel (1,370), Wirt (440), Wood (7,850), Wyoming (2,016).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visitthe WV DHHR website.