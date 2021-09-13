Del. Joshua Higginbotham announces run for WV Senate 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Republican Delegate Joshua Higginbotham is running for West Virginia Senate in 2022.

Higginbotham made the announcement Sunday, Sept. 12 through a post on his Twitter account.

I will be running for the West Virginia State Senate in 2022 as a conservative Republican to represent the Kanawha Valley!



After much thought, prayers, and with my family on board, I have made the decision to take on a bigger challenge of serving our state in this new way. pic.twitter.com/em6o0BSHxH — Joshua Higginbotham (@Higginbotham4WV) September 12, 2021

Higginbotham was elected to the House of Delegates for the 13th district in 2016, becoming the youngest member of the House at the age of 20. He is Vice-Chair of the Education Committee and is on the committees for Energy and Manufacturing, Small Business and Economic Development and Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security

Higginbotham has lead 49 House Bills while in the West Virginia legislature, including four that were signed:

House Bill 2688: Allow county political parties to have building funds in a similar manner that state parties are allowed.

House Bill 2842: Preventing cities from banning utility companies in city limits.

House Bill 2888: Relating to when contentions can be revived based on forensic scientific evidence that was not available at time of conviction.

House Bill 2906: Relating to the School Building Authority’s allocation of money.

His term as a Delegate ends in 2022.