CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2024 election cycle in West Virginia continues to heat up, with another entrant in one of the big statewide races. This candidate is already well-known to voters in the Kanawha Valley.

Republican Delegate Chris Pritt is going to ask voters to give him a promotion. After serving two terms in the House of Delegates, Pritt has announced he is seeking his party’s nomination for West Virginia Secretary of State.

Pritt is an attorney by trade and is married with two children.

He says running the state’s elections fairly, openly and efficiently is the number one job of any secretary of state.

“I think it is incredibly important that we build upon the momentum that we’ve seen with election integrity over the past few years. I think it’s a very, very important issue nationwide. And I think we can really build upon those successes that we’ve seen in recent years,” said Del. Chris Pritt, (R) Candidate for WV Secretary of State.

The Secretary of State’s office also licenses all businesses and non-profits in the state.

Pritt says he will work hard to make West Virginia more business-friendly, to attract new firms here. Former Delegate Ken Reed of Martinsburg has also declared in the Republican primary.

The Secretary of State’s job is opening up as current Secretary Mac Warner is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor. So far, no Democrat has declared for Secretary of State.