Delegates respond to Joe Jeffries silence

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Lawmakers continue to react to Delegate Joe Jeffries and his explicit sexual TikTok videos.

This Thursday, Jeffries was stripped of his committee assignments by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw. Jeffries has not apologized for the sexually explicit videos, and his silence has prompted others to speak out.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement Saturday calling for Jeffries to resign.

“This is the behavior of an immature child, not a 39-year-old father and elected official,” Justice said.

District 37 Delegate Mike Pushkin said it’s serious when the leader of the Republican Party has asked for his resignation.

“At some point you need to ask yourself, ‘do you want to be an effective representative to your people or do you want to be a social media star?'”

This story is making national headlines, reaching the Associated Press and Washington Post.

“Joe Jeffries has, once again, made choices that have taken attention away from working together to move West Virginia forward,” Delegate Doug Skaff said. “It’s not for me to decide if he should be removed from office. Ultimately, that comes down to voters in his district.”

Jeffries has not commented publicly on the explicit sexual videos. Pushkin believes Jeffries should apologize.

“When you take that oath of office, it’s not just about you,” he said. “That seat, that desk in the house chamber, that doesn’t belong to us, it belongs to the people. I think the apology that is owed to the people of the 22nd district and the people of West Virginia.”