Delta to fly larger aircraft to Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Yeager Airport (CRW) says Delta Air Lines is now flying the larger Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft at the airport.

According to Yeager officials, the larger regional jet includes 76 seats with additional First Class and Delta Comfort+ seating. They will be flown on all flights to and from the Atlanta (ATL) hub.

They say the company had previously been flying CRJ-200s.

“Having larger aircraft flying into CRW provides additional seating options for our passengers,” said Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller. “We encourage area residents to support the use of these larger jets because supporting existing service is the best way to show the airlines we can support new flights.”

Delta Airlines will be flying Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft (Graphic credit: Yeager Airport)

Customers can view the type of jet while booking their trips on their airline’s website. The airport says American Airlines will also occasionally upgauge aircraft at CRW.

According to Yeager officials, 500 passengers came to the airport Thursday, March 11th, the highest daily number that CRW has had since the COVID-19 pandemic began.