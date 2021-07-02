Delta variant a concern for unvaccinated travelers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With life slowly going back to a new normal, many people are planning to travel this summer and it may even take people to the skies.

“No matter your vaccination status, you still have to wear a mask both in the airport and on the airplane,” said Chris Williams, Public Affairs Director at Yeager Airport.

But experts say the quickly circulating delta variant is a new concern for travelers, particularly those who are unvaccinated.

“Historically, after holiday weekends we do see a spike. We may see a spike this time, but there are a lot of people out there that are vaccinated, and that’s going to at least diminish some of the numbers that we see,” said John Law, Communications Director at Kanawha County Health Department.

In West Virginia, we currently have 12 positive cases.

Health officials say if you plan on traveling this 4th of July weekend, you should get vaccinated or wear a mask.

The delta variant is dangerous due to its quick ability to spread and can land unvaccinated individuals into the hospital quickly.

“All of the national studies we are seeing show that vaccinations do help prevent the delta variant,” said Law.

Airports are taking advanced safety precautions for everyone flying, in order to prevent new variants from forming.

“I think people trust us, they trust what the airlines are doing, and I think that reflects with the number of people that have decided to travel this summer,” said Williams.

These safety measures make those beginning to fly again, feel safe.

“We do feel safe, everybody wore a mask. The flight attendant, even when someone was sleeping, I saw him ask him to put their mask up over their nose, so I feel like we were pretty safe,” said Christie Barber, Traveler.

The state of West Virginia will continue to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, in order to diminish cases of the delta variant while residents travel this summer.

The CDC has a global variant map that shows the countries where different variants have been identified, you can find that information here.

