CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has a new candidate for the U.S. Senate and this time it’s a Democrat.

This comes just one day after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced he would not seek another term. The latest candidate to jump in says he’s a “man of the people,” and not a professional politician.

32-year-old Zachary Shrewsbury is a native West Virginian; He grew up in Jackson and Monroe Counties, and he now lives in Fayette County. He then served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he says he developed the leadership skills needed for public office.

His campaign website says he is both pro-fossil fuel and green energy. And he says he’s more in touch with average people compared to Republican Senate Candidates Governor Jim Justice and five-term Congressman Alex Mooney.

“I’m actually going door-to-door saying ‘Hey, I am here as you. I understand what’s happening in your life because it is happening in my life.’ We are all, a lot of us are one paycheck away from being in the streets. I understand your struggles. We have to choose between groceries, or gas, or rent,” said Zachary Shrewsbury, (D) WV Candidate for U.S. Senate.

Shrewsbury says he would take a different approach to the opioid epidemic. He says much more money needs to be spent on prevention and treatment, with less focus on putting people in jail.

And if you’d like more information on candidate Zach Shrewsbury, check out his website by clicking here.