CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is more talk of a gas tax holiday in West Virginia. The governor is now being asked to call a special session of the legislature to consider it.

Many lawmakers will be in Charleston for the monthly interim committee meetings Sunday through Tuesday, so the timing may work out.

As gas prices reached $5 per gallon at some West Virginia locations, many Democrats in the state legislature are again calling on Governor Jim Justice to suspend the state’s 35.7¢ per gallon gasoline tax.

At his Monday COVID-19 briefing, Justice hinted he might do that, but won’t disclose details until Wednesday.

Way back on April 22, Democratic leaders sent the governor a letter proposing a gas tax holiday, which he then opposed. Now, Democrats want to give the governor authority to suspend the gas tax for 30-day periods.

“Right now people are being crushed. They are being crushed by utility bills. They are being crushed by inflation. And now they have to pay for their fuel more than they ever would have imagined,” said State Sen. Richard Lindsay, (D) Kanawha.

“The legislation we drafted would allow for the governor, through either executive order or in a time of a state of emergency, to extend it for 30-day increments. I think that’s the correct process,” said Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D) Ohio County – Minority Whip.

Lawmakers expressed concerns today that high gas prices may cut into West Virginia’s summer tourism season. They believe lowering gas prices now will encourage people to visit state parks, ATV trails, and other attractions over the next few months.

So far, only five states have declared a gas tax holiday: Maryland, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, and New York.