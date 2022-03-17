CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Democrats from the West Virginia House and Senate are calling on Governor Jim Justice to suspend the state’s gasoline tax for the next month to help consumers deal with high gas prices.

West Virginia’s gas tax is currently 37.5 cents per gallon. AAA says the Mountain State’s average gas price is $4.11 a gallon for regular unleaded.

“We are calling on him to have a 30-day cease to that tax, and then backfill our revenue from that with our budget surplus,” said Del. Doug Skaff, (D) Kanawha – Minority Leader.

“We can give back to West Virginians. This way, on an average fill-up, you are saving $8 to $10. If we did away with the state’s 37.5 percent gas tax for 30 days, it will cost that state somewhere between 26 and 27 million dollars,” Skaff added, noting the state currently has a $1 billion budget surplus.

Democrats held a rally on the Capitol grounds at noon, just across the street from an East End gas station. So far there’s been no response from the governor’s office.