Department of Transportation, FAA provide $4.5 million for airports in WV

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,549,594 from the Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for airports across West Virginia.

“Our airports in West Virginia provide access to our beautiful state for tourists and give West Virginians access to the rest of the United States. Without these airports, our state’s tourism industry and economy would suffer and they are already being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Manchin. “I am pleased the FAA is investing in our airports by providing funding to fix the runways and hangars our airports use every day because as a pilot myself, I know the importance of taking care of our airports.”

The individual awards for the airports are listed below:

$3,815,741 – Yeager Airport

$432,655 – Fairmont Municipal Airport-Frankman Field

$151,198 –Upshur County Regional Airport

$150,000 – Kee Field

“It is great to see this support for our local airports coming into West Virginia,” says Capito. “This funding will support maintenance, as well as expand the capabilities and services each airport provides. Air travel is becoming a growing factor in the economic success of our state and it has the ability to open the door to vast opportunities for both individuals and business in communities across West Virginia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, delivering these resources to West Virginia has been a priority of mine, and I will continue to fight for the support our local airports need to be safe and successful.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories