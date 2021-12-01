Deputies alerted after threat made to Kanawha County School

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One student has been interviewed after a threat was made to a Kanawha County middle school, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the threat was made to Andrew Jackson Middle School on Tuesday night. According to Kanawha County Schools, parents were notified Tuesday evening after the threat was made. Classes will continue as scheduled Wednesday morning with extra safety measures in place.

A juvenile was identified, interviewed and discipline action is in process, according to the Kanawha County Sherrif’s Office.