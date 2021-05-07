Deputies discover body in wooded area east of the Fairfield Manor in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A body has been discovered in a wooded area of Monongalia County.

In a release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a search of the wooded area east of the Fairfield Manor trailer park, near U.S. Rt. 119/Pt. Marion Road, resulted in “the discovery of a body.”

The release states that “this was the fifth search” of the area “with the aid of volunteers and K9 cadaver dogs,” which was originally intended to search for Lorna Phillips, but the release does not confirm the body belongs to her. Phillips has been missing since February.

Deputies state that “the body had been there for approximately 2-3 months,” and that it “was found wearing winter clothing and gloves.”

The body was found “in a low-lying wooded area,” and after the discovery, it was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and identification, according to the release.

During the search, deputies were assisted by Monongalia County EMS, Monongalia County Emergency Management, the Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, as well as volunteers.

Again, the identity of the body is not being released at this time.