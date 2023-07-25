BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was arrested in Upshur County over the weekend after he allegedly fled from law enforcement on a four-wheeler.

According to a post from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over an ATV on Stony Run Road near Brushy Fork on Saturday, July 22. Deputies recorded that the driver was going into the opposite lane of traffic and that they did not stop before making a left turn onto Brushy Fork Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the post, the driver, later identified as Isaac Prichard, 28, ignored law enforcement’s emergency lights and sirens and, instead, sped up.

Prichard continued at a high rate of speed past Stonecoal Road. During the chase, deputies said that the 2022 Can-AM Renegade XMR 1000 Prichard was driving reached as fast as 67 miles per hour.

Prichard was arrested after he stopped at a driveway about three miles away from where the chase originated. The post said that he failed a field sobriety test and blew a .130 BAC on a breathalyzer test.

Prichard is charged with fleeing while DUI and is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 cash-only bail.