HUTCHINSON, WV (WBOY) — The body of a man found in Marion County Saturday has now been identified according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

According to deputies, on Saturday, Nov. 20 two people out fishing reported they had found a body on the bank of the West Fork River near Hutchinson.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene they found the deceased male’s body had no apparent wounds or injuries. There was also no identification on the man’s body, deputies say. The man’s fingerprints were then recorded and sent to the FBI for identification.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body was identified on Sunday, Nov. 21 as Ryan Mackey of Marion County. His remains were sent into the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy, deputies say.

Due to Mackey’s cause of death being unknown, deputies are investigating the incident as an “unattended death or homicide,” which means that since there were no apparent wounds and a cause of death has not been determined, the death must be treated as a homicide until it can be ruled out as a cause, deputies said.

Anyone who may have information about Mackey’s death is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 304-367-5300.