December 25 2021 12:00 am

Deputies investigate body found in Boone County

West Virginia

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in Boone County. Dec. 2, 2021

TWILIGHT, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff says it is too early to tell if foul play is suspected after a body was found in a wooded area.

The discovery was made in the Twilight area, Sheriff Chad Barker tells 13 News.

Sheriff Barker says around 11 a.m. Thursday morning a call came in for a missing person in a wooded area. Around 2 p.m. crews discovered a man’s body in a very remote area.

Several fire departments are on the scene along with the Boone County Ambulance Authority.

No other information is available at this time.

