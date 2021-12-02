Deputies investigate body found in Boone County

TWILIGHT, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff says it is too early to tell if foul play is suspected after a body was found in a wooded area.
The discovery was made in the Twilight area, Sheriff Chad Barker tells 13 News.
Sheriff Barker says around 11 a.m. Thursday morning a call came in for a missing person in a wooded area. Around 2 p.m. crews discovered a man’s body in a very remote area.
Several fire departments are on the scene along with the Boone County Ambulance Authority.
No other information is available at this time.
