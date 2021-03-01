Countdown to Tax Day
Deputies investigate deadly train accident in Fayette County

West Virginia

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man was killed after he was hit by a train during the early hours of the morning on Monday, March 1, 2021. Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

The incident happened on West Virginia Route 61 about 1.5 to two miles outside Oak Hill, WV in the direction of Montgomery. Norman Robert Harlan II was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies, Harlan was apparently suffering from emotional and psychological problems at the time of the incident.

