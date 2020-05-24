Update: 80-year-old man killed in Kanawha County shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Kanawha County.

The shooting was reported on the 400 block of Lick Branch in the Cross Lanes area at 7:15 pm Sunday.

The victim is an 80-year-old man who was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our reporter at the scene says that a male relative shot him.

That male relative has been detained but deputies and investigators continue neighbors to determine a possible cause.

