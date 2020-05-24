Update: 80-year-old man killed in Kanawha County shooting

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Haley Kosik, 13 News

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Kanawha County.

The shooting was reported on the 400 block of Lick Branch in the Cross Lanes area at 7:15 pm Sunday.

The victim is an 80-year-old man who was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our reporter at the scene says that a male relative shot him.

That male relative has been detained but deputies and investigators continue neighbors to determine a possible cause.

We will provide more information on this story as new details become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories