Deputies investigate shooting in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are investigating a shooting late Thursday afternoon in Kanawha County.

Deputies are responding at the 7200 block of Coal River Road near Tornado at the parking lot of the T & T Grocery Store. However, at this time, the shooting is believed to have occurred along Smith Creek Road.

One man was shot in the leg in his car. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Kanawha County deputies, along with Kanawha County EMS are responding.

