Deputies investigating human remains found in Fayette County

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating human remains found in the Hilltop area. Sheriff Mike Fridley said the remains were found over the weekend. They believe the remains have been there for a while, and it could take longer to determine the identity.

Fridley also said investigators are not guessing or assuming who the person could be. If you have any information, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

