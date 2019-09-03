Deputies: Man arrested after trying to break into Fayette County home

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says a Raleigh County man is behind bars for trying to steal from a home in Fayette County. According to deputies, they responded to a home in the Scarbro area on Monday, September 2, 2019. When deputies got to the house, they found the homeowner, who is experienced in mixed martial arts, was detaining the suspect.

The homeowner told Fayette County deputies he caught the would-be burglar in the act. Deputies arrested 40-year-old Timmy Powers, of Bradley. Powers is charged with burglary and attempted larceny. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

