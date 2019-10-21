Deputies: Man said he hurt girlfriend in attempt to kill her

45-year-old Richard G. Shahan Jr. has been charged with malicious assault.

CASSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a West Virginia man told them he shot his girlfriend in an attempt to kill her.

The Dominion Post reports 45-year-old Richard G. Shahan Jr. has been charged with malicious assault. A Monongalia County sheriff’s criminal complaint says deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim last week at a Cassville home. It says they found a woman with a bloody nose and a gunshot wound to her right shoulder, but she refused to say what happened.

It says deputies searched the home and found a blood trail from the home’s front door to a bedroom, where a gun was found on a bed. It says Shahan initially told authorities that he had tried to disarm the woman, but later changed his story.

