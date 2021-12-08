Deputies: Riverside HS teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate contact with student

All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A teacher at Riverside High School is under investigation for allegations of inappropriate contact with a student, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

“I can confirm our detectives are investigating allegations about inappropriate contact a teacher had with a student.  This was originally brought to our attention through a Deputy Sheriff assigned as a school resource officer at Riverside High School,” Sgt. Brian Humphreys said. 

“We are aware of allegations against a Riverside High School employee and we’re following all appropriate KCS policies and procedures in handling the situation,” Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Warner said they cannot comment on specifics of the case including the employment status of the person involved because it is a personal matter.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

