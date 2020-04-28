Deputies search for 16-year-old Morgantown girl missing for 19 days

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Amiya Hoopengarner, who was last seen April 9, 2020, in Morgantown.

Hoopengarner was last seen leaving her aunt’s house on Sugar Cove Rd. around 1:00 a.m., wearing a light purple long sleeve shirt, leggings with a rose print, and wearing a backpack. She is 5’2″, weighs approximately 125 pounds and does not have a history of running away, Chief Deputy Al Kisner says.

Amiya Hoopengarner, missing 16-year-old

So far, deputies have no leads and are hoping the public can help by coming forward with any bit of information, Kisner says.

“They can remain anonymous, we’re just trying to make sure that this young lady is OK, that nothing has happened to her and hopefully get her back in touch with her family or make sure that she comes home,” Kisner says. “Her family is extremely worried about her and her father said that this- this has never happened before and they are worried that something bad may have happened to her.”

Hoopengarner’s father has tried to reach out to her through social media, to no avail. Kisner says her father has even been monitoring a restaurant card he put money on to see whether or not his daughter has spent any money there in the last 19 days. Unfortunately, she has not, leaving her parents without a clue about her whereabouts.

According to her father, she has lived in Hagerstown, MD, Morgantown, and has visited friends in Asheville, NC, which may mean she is no longer be in West Virginia. Kisner said they have entered Hoopengarner into the National Crime Information Center’s database in the hope of finding her even if she is out of his department’s jurisdiction.

“If anybody has some information, we’re asking them to call either Monongalia Co. Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260 or the 911 Center,” Kisner says. “And even if they want to call the non-emergency line, at the 911 center, with any information, that number is 304-599-6382.”

