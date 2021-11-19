Deputies search for missing teen

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies are searching for a missing juvenile from Logan County.

According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Donald “DJ” Copley, 16 of Ethel is missing.

On Friday, deputies responded to Logan High School for a missing juvenile and spoke with DJ’s mother, Shelia Copley.

His mother says she sent her son to school Friday morning and he never returned to his residence in the Ethel area of Logan County.

He was last seen at Logan High School around 2:45 p.m.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

Contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Department at 304-792-8590 if you have any information on his whereabouts.