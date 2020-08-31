Deputies searching for missing Kanawha County girl

UPDATE: 8/31/20 @ 6:15 p.m. – A girl claiming to be the missing girl from Dunbar commented on our post on Facebook saying she was not missing. She says she just doesn’t want to go back to foster care. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office have been notified who expressed their appreciation.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is reporting a missing girl from Kanawha County.

According to a press release from NCMEC, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing Amandalee Ferguson Barnett.

Amandalee is 17-years-old from the Dunbar area and has not been since since August 20th.

Photo courtesy of the NCMEC

She may go by the name ‘Amanda’.

She is 5’3″ tall, weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information about Amandalee, contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

