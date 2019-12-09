Deputies searching for missing Raleigh County woman

FAIRDALE, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing woman. Cassandra Covey was last seen in November 2019. She is from the Fairdale area of Raleigh County.

According to Raleigh County Deputies, Covey is 36-years-old. She is 5’2″ with burgundy hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 180 pounds.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department at (304)-255-9300.

