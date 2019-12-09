Deputies searching for missing Raleigh County woman

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRDALE, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing woman. Cassandra Covey was last seen in November 2019. She is from the Fairdale area of Raleigh County.

According to Raleigh County Deputies, Covey is 36-years-old. She is 5’2″ with burgundy hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 180 pounds.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department at (304)-255-9300.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events