ORLANDO, WV (WBOY) — Lewis County deputies are seeking assistance from the public to identify a body found on the Braxton-Lewis county line.

On Monday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a body being found in the Clover Fork Road area of Orlando near the Lewis-Braxton county line, deputies said.

After arriving on scene, deputies began an investigation and sent the body to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an examination and possible identification, according to the sheriff’s office.

The examination revealed that the body was that of an elderly woman who is yet to be identified, and that she is believed to have died of natural causes. Examiners also believe the woman had been deceased for 3 to 4 weeks prior to being found, deputies said.

Those with information on any missing elderly females are asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department at 304-269-8251.