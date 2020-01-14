Closings & Delays
Deputies warn of scam involving person portraying to be officer

West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – Deputies in Putnam County are warning the public, after a person called an elderly woman portraying themselves as a member of the department to obtain money.

According to a press release from the department, a person called the elderly woman’s home, using the Putnam County Sheriff Department’s office number and claimed to be a deputy.

He explained that he had a warrant for her arrest and to go purchase a Green Dot gift card in the amount of $1,400 to avoid arrest.

Thankfully, she did not validate the request.

Law enforcement will never accept or request money in lieu of a lawful arrest.

Please contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department if you have any information on this case.

