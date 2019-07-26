Deputies: West Virginia man dead after jack fails, causing vehicle to fall on top of him

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Fairmont man is dead after his vehicle fell on him while he was working on it, according to a release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The release stated that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an auto-pedestrian accident at the Woodland Apartments on Airport Road in Marion County on Wednesday evening. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, White Hall Police Department, and Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the scene, according to the release.

Deputies said it was determined through the investigation that Chad Heck, 44, was working on a vehicle when the jack stand failed causing the vehicle to fall on him and trap him. Witnesses at the scene were able to lift the vehicle off of Heck, but it was too late, according to the release.

Deputies said first responders arrived on scene and determined that Heck was dead.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is complete with nothing criminal or suspicious to report.

