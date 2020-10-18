Deputy hospitalized responding to call

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Wood County deputy has been hospitalized after responding to a disturbance in Davisville, WV along Farrow Hill Road and Grant Hill Road.

According to dispatchers, two deputies arrived on scene to two males and one female shouting at each other. The two deputies called for assistance.

Dispatchers would not disclose how the deputy was injured. The extent of the deputy’s injuries are unknown at this time.

West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

