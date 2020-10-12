Despite low transmission rate, WV keeps losing elderly to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The state of West Virginia lost nine people over the weekend to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 385.

While West Virginia’s transmission rate remains low, the state keeps losing elderly residents to the disease.

Six out of the nine who passed away this weekend were in Kanawha County — and over the age of 70.

In an elderly state such as West Virginia, they’re among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

During Monday’s press briefing Governor Justice urged everyone to keep getting tested for covid-19, if not for yourself, then for someone else.

“What’s a life worth? Well you can’t tell me and I can’t tell you because it is worth absolutely more than you can imagine,” he said.

“We test, and we test and we test, and the more we test the more we find,” he added.

In the state’s most populous county – Kanawha County – Health Officer Sherri Young told 13 News

Saturday during a drive-thru testing event the youngest to die from COVID-19 were in their 40s.

“While we do see a lot of people in their 60s, some in their 70s 80s or higher, that still tells us that it is a deadly disease,” she said.

“We’ve had 90 plus people die within Kanawha County that could have been prevented,” she added.

While Kanawha County is currently in the yellow, it was Mingo County that drifted into the red Monday morning.

A cluster of six counties also went into the orange.

The Governor also said he “hopes and prays” a stimulus package is passed before the Election for the sake of struggling West Virginians.

“You’ve got Washington playing a game, playing a game in a sandbox, playing a game because the Election is just in a few weeks and so they’re playing a game.”

The first gubernatorial debate between Justice and challenger Ben Salango is tomorrow.

