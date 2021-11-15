DEVELOPING: Crews battle house fire in Liberty

All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Putnam County Dispatch says that crews are on the scene of a working house fire in Liberty, West Virginia in Putnam County.

There is no word on whether the home is occupied or vacant, and there is no word on whether anyone was injured in the fire.

Kenna Volunteer Fire Department, Red House Volunteer Fire Department, Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department and Winfield Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.

13 News has a crew on the way, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

