DEVELOPING: Crews battle house fire in Liberty

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Putnam County Dispatch says that crews are on the scene of a working house fire in Liberty, West Virginia in Putnam County.

There is no word on whether the home is occupied or vacant, and there is no word on whether anyone was injured in the fire.

Kenna Volunteer Fire Department, Red House Volunteer Fire Department, Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department and Winfield Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.

13 News has a crew on the way, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.