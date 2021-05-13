DEVELOPING: Nicholas County schools on ‘soft’ lockdown after threatening message

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Nicholas County Board of Education, Richwood Middle School, Cherry River Elementary School and the Nicholas County Board of Education Office are under a precautionary “soft” lockdown because members of the construction crew at Cherry River received a threatening message.
The BOE says there is no immediate threat to students and staff and that law enforcement has been notified and placed on alert.
