DEVELOPING: Nicholas County schools on ‘soft’ lockdown after threatening message

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Nicholas County Board of Education, Richwood Middle School, Cherry River Elementary School and the Nicholas County Board of Education Office are under a precautionary “soft” lockdown because members of the construction crew at Cherry River received a threatening message.

The BOE says there is no immediate threat to students and staff and that law enforcement has been notified and placed on alert.

