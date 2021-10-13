DEVELOPING: West Virginia Delegate taken to hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha county delegate is in the hospital after taking a leave from interims and the special session since Sunday, according to a House of Delegates spokesperson.
Republican Delegate Larry Pack, 63, from Kanawha County is from the 35th district.
Other West Virginia delegates are gathering outside of the CAMC Memorial hospital at 5:20 to pray for him.
No word on his condition at this time.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
