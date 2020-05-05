DHHR announces increase in WV Medicaid for West Virginia nursing homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday evening that Governor Jim Justice approved an increase in WV Medicaid reimbursement for nursing homes across the state.

DHHR officials say that the governor approved a $20 per day increase for all West Virginia nursing homes in recognition of their response to COVID-19.

The WV DHHR says the Bureau for Medical Services (WV Medicaid) will submit an Emergency State Plan Amendment to increase the daily rates by $20 retroactive to February 1, 2020. This will increase nursing home reimbursement by $13.6 million dollars, according to the bureau.

Under Executive Order No. 27-20, the WV DHHR and the West Virginia National Guard, in collaboration with nursing homes across the state, tested every West Virginia nursing home resident and staff member for COVID-19, the department says.

“The response of West Virginia nursing homes to mitigate the spread of the overwhelming pandemic was amazing and the results of our testing of every nursing home in the state shows that,” says DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “I am pleased that we can show our appreciation with this increase from WV Medicaid.”

