CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reminding residents that behavioral health crisis response services are available in the state.

Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams as well as other services are offered through 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498). HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral Line connect adults and children with Mobile Crisis Response Teams that de-escalate mental health emergencies by phone or in person in most areas of West Virginia.

“Mobile Crisis Response Teams provide on demand care for children and adults to help recover normalcy and prevent unnecessary out-of-home placements,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health.

Children’s Mobile Crisis Response Teams are available statewide. Adult Mobile Crisis Response Teams are offered in Calhoun, Greenbrier, Jackson, Nicholas, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt, and Wood counties. Adult services in additional counties are currently in development.

To learn more about HELP4WV, click here. For more information about behavioral health resources for West Virginia children and families, visit this link.