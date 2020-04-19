UPDATE: DHHR confirms 20th COVID-19 related death in West Virginia

UPDATE, APRIL 19, 5:15 p.m.: An additional death report was just received by DHHR: an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, which makes the state’s total official death count at 20.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., April 19, there have been 21,675 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 890 positive, 20,785 negative and 19 deaths.

The 19th death is a 69-year old male from Hampshire County. “Deepest sympathies are extended to the family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

State confirmed cases by county include Barbour (4), Berkeley (109), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (100), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (127), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (87), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories