DHHR confirms 29 COVID-19 cases at New Martinsville Center Nursing Home

New Martinsville, WV (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed an active outbreak at the New Martinsville Center Nursing Home.

Currently, there are 29 positive residents in the facility and 15 positive staff members at the nursing home.

There have been no reported deaths at the facility.

According to the DHHR, outbreaks will remain active until one incubation period (14 days) has passed without the identification of additional cases of COVID-19.

The county alert map shows that Wetzel County is in “green” advisory but the county has an infection rate of 14.70% with a percent positivity of 2.14%.

The facility is owned by Genesis Health Care, which owns over 300 long term care facilities.

