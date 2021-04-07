Coronavirus Updates
DHHR receives federal approval for extra SNAP funding

West Virginia

by: Anna King

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families has been given federal approval to issue emergency supplemental allotments (ESA) to homes currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This is a part of the ongoing COVID-19 response.

The U.S Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service released new guidance to states on eligibility for ongoing ESA. Before, if a SNAP household regularly received the maximum benefit, they were not eligible to receive ESA.

Starting April 1, two new household populations now qualify:

  • Households that regularly receive maximum allotment:
    • These households will be eligible to receive $95 in ESA.
  • Households that receive less than $95 in ESA:
    • These households will receive a supplement totaling $95.

A household that has been receiving more than $95 in ESA will continue to do so. Households previously ineligible will receive ESA later in April 2021. The supplemental benefit will continue as long as West Virginia continues to receive monthly approval from USDA.

“Addressing food insecurity is critical, and we are pleased to enhance our efforts to support West Virginia families facing hardship due to COVID-19,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “This support from the USDA helps provide nutritional assistance and relief to families who need it the most.”

For additional information, please contact your local DHHR office or DHHR’s Customer Service hotline at 1-877-716-1212.

