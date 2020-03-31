DHHR receives federal waivers to assist SNAP recipients during COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia has been granted two waivers to benefit the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as part of an ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linda Watts, commissioner of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resource’s Bureau for Children and Families says she describes addressing “food insecurity” during the COVID-19 pandemic as critical. These federal waivers, she says, will help them strengthen efforts to support West Virginia families facing hardship.

“We are continuing to work with federal authorities to explore additional options for delivering nutritional assistance to families impacted by the crisis,” she says.

One waiver will provide an extension of the renewal period for those already receiving SNAP benefits.

SNAP recipients due for eligibility review in March, April or May will have their review delayed for six months. Notifications will be sent to individuals with case-specific information.

Another waiver will allow for a supplemental payment to households approved for SNAP benefits prior to April 1. This will increase SNAP benefits to the maximum allowable amount for the month and will vary by client.

These payments will be released to electronic benefits transfer cards on April 3 and May 1.

There is no application or paperwork required and clients do not have to contact their DHHR office to access this benefit. SNAP households that already receive the maximum monthly allotment are not eligible for this supplemental payment.

Those wanting to obtain more information can call DHHR’s Customer Services hotline at 1-877-716-1212.

