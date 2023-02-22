CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bill that would reform and reorganize the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is headed to the Governor’s desk after passing the State Senate.

House Bill 2006 would divide DHHR into three agencies.

A major focus would be hiring more Child Protective Service workers and raising their pay.

The Senate passed the bill on Wednesday on a 33-1 vote.

Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) says he still wants to review it, but he says he’s inclined to sign it if it helps solve major DHHR problems.

DHHR reform has been top of mind of many in the West Virginia Legislature during the 2023 session.

In January 2023, the Republican leadership of the West Virginia State Senate wrote the interim director of DHHR with a variety of suggested changes.