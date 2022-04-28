CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Gov. Jim Justice has released the results of an investigation into conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, West Virginia.

The governor’s office says that the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security found that allegations of water deprivation, failure to provide toilet paper and inmates having to sleep on hard floors without mattresses are false.

Justice directed the DHS, which runs the state corrections system, to conduct an investigation after a local media outlet published allegations by inmates and their family members and two former jail employees. They claimed that inmates at the jail were being denied water and were being treated inhumanely.

The governor’s office says that 50 people, including the former employees from the media report, were interviewed and that DHS reviewed inmate phone calls and reviewed financial records from the jail.

“These were incredibly serious allegations, so I instructed our people at DHS to get to the bottom of it as quickly as possible,” Gov. Justice said. “Our investigators talked with a bunch of people and pulled a bunch of records and, at the end of the day, they determined that the allegations were simply not true.”

“Unfortunately, our interviews and review of phone calls and other records indicate that these allegations appear to be a misguided attempt by some inmates and their family and friends to use the news media to spread false and misleading information as a means of getting released,” said DHS Secretary Jeff Sandy, who headed up the investigation. “Inmates yelled at family and friends for not telling the story the way the inmate wanted the media to hear it. After hearing what a family member told the media, one inmate said, ‘Now I will never get out of here.’”

“As for the two former SRJ employees who advanced the allegations in media reports, one admitted that they never personally witnessed any inmates being denied adequate access to water and noted that substantial portions of their media interview were left out of the final story,” Secretary Sandy continued. “The other former employee left the jail under well-documented employment issues and was so bitter that they refused to admit that inmates got beverages every day with their breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

