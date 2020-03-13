Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announces cancellations for daily Mass, Catholic schools

CORRECTS IDENTIFICATION TO MARK BRENNAN INSTEAD OF MICHAEL BRANSFIELD – Bishop Mark Brennan announces his appointment to serve as bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, during a news conference, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Wheeling, W.Va. Pope Francis named Brennan to lead West Virginia’s Catholics following a scandal over the former bishop, Michael Bransfield, sexual harassment of adults and lavish spending of church money. (Scott McCloskey/The Intelligencer via AP)

WHEELING, WV (WTRF, WOWK) – Bishop Mark E. Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has announced several cancellations moving forward amid the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Bishop Brennan followed suit with Governor Justice and announced closures for Catholic schools and child-care facilities in the Mountain State. All non-essential meetings, gatherings and parish events are to be postponed or canceled beginning this Saturday.

“While I do not want to contribute to panic reactions, I think it wise to listen to our public health officials when they recommend certain steps to keep our people safe and healthy,” Brennan says.

Mass has also been suspended but Bishop Brennan is making efforts to provide daily Mass via live stream on their website.

The bishop says that while there have not yet been any confirmed cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia, health officials believe that some cases will soon appear in the state, which could affect parishes.

