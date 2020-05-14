Disability Fraud Unit saves $1.8 million, eclipses $22 million in total savings

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office’s disability fraud partnership generated more than $1.8 million in savings in the first quarter of 2020.

The Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit is a partnership with the Social Security Administration and investigates suspicious or questionable disability claims as well as beneficiaries, claimants and any third party who facilitate fraud.

According to the attorney general’s office, the three-month tally pushes the unit’s total projected savings to more than $22.25 million for state and federal governments since its inception in West Virginia.

“We must change the culture of fraud and abuse,” Morrisey says. “No one should be allowed to cheat this crucial safety net, particularly when others have legitimate disability claims.”

Morrisey’s office says the unit’s findings help disability examiners ensure payment accuracy and equip state and federal prosecutors with the facts needed for a conviction. This also generates significant savings for taxpayers.

The attorney general’s office asks members of the public to report suspected disability fraud to the Social Security Fraud Hotline or call (800) 269-0271 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

