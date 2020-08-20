Disgraced WV Catholic Bishop Bransfield pays $441,000

FILE – A 2015 file photo shows West Virginia Bishop Michael J. Bransfield, then-bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. A lawsuit accusing Bransfield of molesting boys and men has been settled. The terms of the recent settlement are confidential, Wheeling-Charleston Diocese spokesman Tim Bishop said in a statement, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. The diocese declined further comment. (Scott McCloskey/The Intelligencer via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says former Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Michael J. Bransfield has been required to pay the Diocese more than $440,000 following lawsuits.

The decision comes from the Congregation for Bishops in Rome to fulfill a requirement from Pope Francis for the former bishop to “make personal amends for some of the harm he caused” while serving the Diocese.

The former bishop was required to $441,000 for unauthorized benefits received from the diocesan resources. Diocese officials say he has already paid the amount.

Bransfield is also required to make a public apology to the Diocese for the scandal and has been “urged” to apologize to individuals who reported abuse and harassment.

The current Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, the Most Reverend Mark E. Brennan says the decision was based on governing factors in civil and canon law. He also says he had input in the conversations leading to the decision as a representative of the Diocese.

I am immensely grateful to the faithful of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese for their patience during the past year. This has been an ordeal for all of us. Now, I hope, we can move forward and not let the past distract us from the urgent work of faith that is so vital to the well-being of so many throughout this State who need the Church’s ministry. Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, the Most Reverend Mark E. Brennan

Brennan says the money paid from the decision will be added to those already set aside by the sale of Bransfield’s former home for assistance to victims of abuse. The Bransfield has already complied with the Diocese’s demand that he purchase the diocesan vehicle he has been using in retirement.

Brennan says he is grateful to the Pope and the Congregation for Bishops for accepting, in large part, the outline of the amends plan that was presented to Bishop Bransfield in November, 2019.

“That plan combined insistence on restorative justice with a gesture of mercy, which is how God deals with all of us. I hope that the people of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will see in the decision of the Congregation for Bishops a fair and reasonable resolution of this unseemly matter.

According to Brennan, Bransfield will receive $2,250 per month as a retirement stipend, which is the amount recommended by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops for retired bishops. However, Bransfield will not receive any other benefits, besides health insurance, normally provided to a bishop.

Read Bransfield’s full letter of apology below:

Letter to the Faithful, I am writing to apologize for any scandal or wonderment caused by words or actions attributed to me during my tenure as Bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese. First, during my tenure I was reimbursed for certain expenditures that have been called into question as excessive, and I have been advised that I should reimburse a certain amount of money to the Diocese. I have now done so even though I believed that such reimbursements to me were proper. Second, there have been allegations that by certain words and actions I have caused certain priests and seminarians to feel sexually harassed. Although that was never my intent, if anything that I said or did caused others to feel that way, then I am profoundly sorry. I hope that this letter will help to achieve a kind of reconciliation with the Faithful of the Diocese. Yours in Christ, Most Reverend Michael J. Bransfield Letter of apology from former Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Michael J. Bransfield

