Disturbing new details in Clarksburg VA Hospital deaths

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (WOWK) — There are more questions about who was minding the store at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, where it least seven veterans died from unnecessary insulin injections. Attorney Tony O’Dell, who represents several families, says he’s learned that insulin in the facility was not properly locked up, a potential VA violation.

“Any person would have been able to take it off an unlocked cart and use it however they wanted,” said Tony O’Dell, an attorney for seven VA families.

A former hospital employee who remains a “person of interest” in the case, is suspected of misusing the insulin. But we are told that the floor has no surveillance cameras that recorded her activity.

“Certainly not any surveillance video where the insulin was stored,” said attorney Tony O’Dell.

Three of the deaths occurred on three successive days in April 2018, and the attorney says the VA may have violated West Virginia law, by not immediately calling for autopsies.

“We have these suddenly medically unexplained hypoglycemic events that did not get reported the way they should have been reported by the VA which means autopsies were not done,” said attorney O’Dell.

Two of the deaths are classified as homicides. So far no arrests have been made.

On Wednesday in the nation’s capital, the House Veterans Affairs Committee will be discussing medical problems at VA hospitals across America, and WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis was told don’t be surprised if the Clarksburg case is discussed.

Related Stories