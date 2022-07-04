Crews search for a swimmer who failed to resurface on his own at Cheat Lake on July 4, 2022. WBOY image.

CHEAT LAKE, WV (WBOY) — Divers are searching Cheat Lake after a boy jumped in on the Fourth of July and did not resurface on his own, the Monongalia County Sheriff confirmed.

Sheriff Perry Palmer did not specify the age of the boy, but did say that two boys jumped from the Ices Ferry Bridge and only one of them resurfaced. Sheriff Palmer said the boy divers are searching for is Black.

The Monongalia County 911 Center said the call came in at around 1:40 p.m. Monday, July 4.

No further information is available at this time.