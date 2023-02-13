CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State has seen a 24% decrease in divorces since 2011.

The study conducted by QuoteWizard says 49% of West Virginians are married, 13% are divorced and 29% have never married. The divorce rates are tied with Arkansas and Maine.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The state has seen an 11% decrease in marriages and a 24% decrease in divorce since 2011.

The study says Utah, Idaho and Wyoming have the highest marriage rates. Arkansas, West Virginia and Maine have the highest percentage of divorcees. New York, California and Massachusetts have the highest percentage of people who have never married.

In the United States, every one in three people have never been married, according to the study.

The study says they used U.S. Census data to compile the data.