DMV provides hotline number for appointments in regional offices

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia residents who do not have internet access can now call the Department of Motor Vehicle hotline to take care of many DMV tasks.

Commissioner Everett Frazier said residents can make appointments to take care of DMV matters including taking their driver’s license knowledge and skills tests, making changes to identification cards or driver’s licenses, obtaining an original identification card, and do salesperson testing by calling the DMV’s new appointment hotline at 304-558-3938. The hotline hours will be from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Our website is a convenient tool when it comes to booking an appointment. However, we recognize that some of our customers do not have internet access, and we want to provide an alternative for those citizens to be able to access services too,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said.

Appointments may be made at any of the 10 regional offices across the state including Kanawha City/Charleston, Winfield (Skills testing is not being offered at the Winfield office), Beckley, Charles Town/Kearneysville, Huntington, Moundsville, Fairmont, Flatwoods, Romney and Parkersburg.

DMV customers remain able to visit the DMV website or use this link: go.wv.gov/DMVappointment to make an appointment.

Appointments for tasks that must be done in-person are also being made at this time.

Many DMV transactions, including license and registration renewals, may be done outside the regional offices. Title work may be done through the mail or at any open license and title agency across the state.

“We are pleased to see that the DMV’s online services portal has had an influx in driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals, and we want to encourage customers to take advantage of all the transactions they can do online, through the mail, or at a kiosk,” Frazier said. “We don’t want customers to wait in line, so we will focus on our online services capabilities and make appointments for customers to limit numbers in regional offices, while continuing to be mindful of those who may not have internet access by offering our dedicated appointment phone line.”

For more information, including a list of open title and license agencies, kiosk locations, and the online services portal, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.

