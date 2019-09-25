DNA test leads to underage sex assault charges against West Virginia man

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a DNA test has led to charges against a West Virginia man who had a child with an underage girl about five years ago. News outlets report Tuesday that 29-year-old Kyle Hoyman has been charged with third-degree sexual assault.

A criminal complaint says the woman told police Hoyman impregnated her when she was 14-years-old and Hoyman was 24. Officers obtained a DNA test, birth certificate and paternity test documents that indicate Hoyman is the father. Hoyman has been jailed on a $75,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has hired a lawyer.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events