DNA test leads to underage sex assault charges against West Virginia man

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a DNA test has led to charges against a West Virginia man who had a child with an underage girl about five years ago. News outlets report Tuesday that 29-year-old Kyle Hoyman has been charged with third-degree sexual assault.
A criminal complaint says the woman told police Hoyman impregnated her when she was 14-years-old and Hoyman was 24. Officers obtained a DNA test, birth certificate and paternity test documents that indicate Hoyman is the father. Hoyman has been jailed on a $75,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has hired a lawyer.
